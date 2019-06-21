Little Common to start pre-season on the Isle of Wight

Little Common Football Club will begin its pre-season friendly programme on the Isle of Wight.

The Southern Combination League Premier Division outfit will travel to Cowes Sports on Saturday July 13. Kick-off is 2pm.

Common have three other warm-up games scheduled after that, all away from home.

They will face Division One teams Seaford Town on Saturday July 20 (kick-off 2pm) and Oakwood the following Saturday (kick-off 1.30pm), and Mid Sussex League Premier Division new boys Westfield on Tuesday July 23 (kick-off 7pm).

The Commoners won their final four matches to finish 16th in the league last season having done the Division One and Division One Challenge Cup double in the 2017/18 campaign.

Russell Eldridge’s team will continue to play its home matches at The Oval in Eastbourne next season under a groundshare arrangement with Eastbourne United AFC.