Little Common want quick end to run of defeats

Little Common on the ball against Eastbourne Town / Picture: Joe Knight

Their 1-0 reverse at the hands of Eastbourne Town saw them slip to 11th in the Southern Combination premier division table.

It followed losses to Crawley Down Gatwick and Pagham in the league and Newhaven in the cup – a run which has been a disappointment to Common after they had a flying start to the campaign which put them in the top six.

They’ll look to get back on track at home to Loxwood tomorrow.

Manager Russell Eldridge said: “We’ve found ourselves in a bad run of form and need to get out of it quickly.

“Football is about momentum and confidence and we’re lacking slightly at the moment.

“Credit to the boys though at the weekend – we worked hard but lacked that bit of quality when needed and couldn’t quite get the break we needed in front of goal and they scored from a mistake.

“When things aren’t going for you these things happen but we can’t feel too down as we need to stick together and continue working hard.

“We aren’t having much luck with injuries at the moment.

“As soon as we get someone back we lose another, that’s football and we just need to get on with it.

“We know what needs to be done individually and collectively, we