Manchester United Legends in action against Hastings United Legends - picture special
Hastings United Football Club played host to a Manchester United Legends squad last Sunday afternoon for a match against a Hastings United Legends squad which was assembled by Club legend Terry White, who also managed the team.
The Manchester United team wore the Club’s famous red shirt and their line-up included former stars Russell Beardsmore, Lee Martin, Arthur Albiston, Frank Stapelton, Chris Casper, Keith Gillespie, David May and guest player the former Aston Villa star Lee Hendrie. Photographer Scott White was at the game and here are his pictures.
Action from Manchester United Legends at Hastings United