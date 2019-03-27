Mascots wanted for Manchester United Legends’ visit to Hastings

Mascots are being sought for the visit of Manchester United Legends to Hastings later this year.

Twenty-five mascot places are available for the Hastings United Legends versus Manchester United Legends football match at The Pilot Field on Sunday September 8.

Each child must be aged between 5 and 15, and the cost will be £40 per child.

Due to limited availability, interested parties are asked to apply in writing to: Events director, 23 Mount Road, Hastings, TN35 5LB.

Applicants will then be entered into a draw, which will be made live on Facebook on April 22 at 6pm. Applications must be received by April 18 - this will be the final date and no other applications will be taken after this time.

All children must be free on Sunday September 8 from 2pm and willing to partake. Further information will be given to successful applicants.

Held in conjunction with Hastings United FC, the match will be supporting St Michael’s Hospice and raising awareness of Prostate Cancer. The main sponsors are Country Furniture Barns.