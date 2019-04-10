National league high-flyers net sponsorship boost

The locally-based Sussex Futsal Club has secured a two-year first team sponsorship deal with Inspired Property Hub.

A newly-launched estate agent in Silverhill offering sales and lettings, Inspired Property Hub is supporting Sussex Futsal in their debut FA National Futsal League National Super League season. Sussex are currently second in the table with 36 points from 17 games.

Inspired Property Hub director Allan Knight said: “What Sussex Futsal are achieving at the elite level is remarkable.

“Their efforts at a local, community level with their youth academy and girls’ Wildcats sessions were also an appeal for us.

“On behalf of everyone at Inspired, we wish them the best for the rest of the season.”