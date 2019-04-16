National league high-flyers net thrilling late victory

The locally-based Sussex Futsal Club pulled off a dramatic victory in its quest to finish runners-up in the FA National Futsal League.

Sussex defied the loss of Matt Cruttwell to a dubious red card decision in the first five minutes to win 5-4 at home to Cambridge United Futsal, scoring the winner with a minute to go.

Sussex lost 4-3 in a tight and tough away fixture against Cambridge earlier in the season, but exacted revenge in a similarly close encounter on Sunday.

Man of the match Jarrod Basger netted a hat-trick, while Doug Reed and Diogo Da Silva got the other goals for a Sussex side which led 4-3 at half time.

The Sussex squad was made up of Cruttwell, Connor Earl, Jimmy Elford, Zak Boutwood, Rob Ursell, Reed, Da Silva, Basger, Pedro Bernardini and Charlie Kuehn.

Sussex remain second in the 12-team National Super League and are now six points ahead of third-placed Loughborough Futsal Club having played two more matches.

Sussex, who have won 13 and lost five of their 18 league games to date, also possess a slightly better goal difference than Loughborough.

Sussex have four league fixtures remaining, starting with a home game against sixth-placed Team United Birmingham Futsal this coming Sunday.