New Hastings United fans’ group is set up

An all-new Hastings United Independent Supporters’ Club has been set up.

The group will work with and run alongside Hastings United Football Club, and members will enjoy several discount incentives.

Supporters’ club chairman Lee Oldridge said: “It’s a new club. It’s based on the old supporters’ club, but it’s a new club affiliated to the Football Supporters’ Association.

“We would like to run it as a new way of doing supporters’ clubs. We have to follow a blueprint, but with a new positivity.”

Oldridge says the supporters’ club has come about following the positive atmosphere generated by Hastings’ third place finish in the Bostik League South East Division last season and with the support of manager Chris Agutter.

The supporters’ club has started to form a committee and around 20 people came along to its first meeting, the majority of whom signed up as members there and then.

For a fee of £10 per year, members will be entitled to discounts including 10% off items in the club shop, 20% off coach travel to away games and exclusive drinks promotions in The Pilot Bar on matchdays. In addition, any member who brings a sponsor in to the football club will get 10% commission.

The supporters’ club will be holding a fundraising Question of Sport quiz at The Pilot Bar on Friday August 2.

Questions will mainly be about football, but other sports and Hastings United Football Club as well, and anybody is welcome to take part.

The cost is £3 per head for teams of four players. To book a place, contact Lee Oldridge on 07766 023800.

The supporters’ club aims to raise money for the Fans’ Player Fund, which supplements the first team playing budget, but the popular wish is for its first purchase to be a flag.

Also planned for the 2019/20 season are meet and greet evenings with players, and fans’ forums.