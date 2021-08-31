Nine points in a week: Little Common get better of Eastbourne United

Jamie Crone

With players beginning to return from injury, Common manager Russell Eldridge was able to rotate his squad and Jamie Crone, Fin Jack, Ryan Alexander and Will Brown all came into the starting line-up.

In a relatively even opening quarter, it was Common who came closest to opening the scoring when Eldridge saw his free kick palmed around the post by the United keeper. The visitors also caused problems of their own and a ball across the Common box was well defended before Matt Cruttwell pushed a low drive around the post.

Matt MacLean thundered an effort against the crossbar for Common before Crone saw a header well saved. With the match edging towards a goalless first half, Common took the lead on the stroke of half time when a long ball forward was misjudged by a United defender allowing Crone to head towards goal and despite the tight angle the Common forward slotted past the keeper to make it 1-0.

Common enjoyed the better of the early exchanges in the second half and MacLean was unable to connect with Crone’s cutback and Sam Ellis saw an effort clear the crossbar. The second goal arrived from the penalty spot when Ellis was bundled over in the area following a neat passage of play and Sam Cruttwell stroked home the kick.

Common were keen to not allow their visitors a way back into the match and dealt well with a spell of pressure before Ellis saw a goal bound header superbly saved by the United stopper. An nasty looking injury to Sam Cruttwell saw Common have to play out the final twelve minutes with ten men and United twice came close to reducing the arrears, Cruttwell making a superb double save on the goal line before Jordan Harris did well to clear a goal bound effort off the line.

Common held on to clinch another three points and maintain their impressive start to the season. They sit second in the premier table after this latest win.

Common:: M.Cruttwell, Harris, Miriam-Batchelor (S.Bunn), J.Bunn, Alexander, Eldridge, MacLean, Jack (S.Cruttwell), Crone, Brown (Hole), Ellis.

Manager Russell Eldridge said: "It was a fantastic bank holiday weekend and to pick up 6 points in the space of three days was a great return. I couldn’t have asked for more from the group in terms of effort, attitude and application. We will rest, recover and go again on Saturday. Against East Preston we weren’t at our best but we scored our goals at the right time in the game and were able to take control of the game and come out on top. Lewis took his headers well and it was about time I converted a free kick!

"On Monday against Eastbourne United the demand on the players was tough, we were effective at what did and got the ball into the right areas to hurt them, Jamie worked tirelessly leading the line and took his goal well. We certainly haven’t been at our best in these games but we have a steely determination about us and the group are working hard for one another.

"I know we need to improve our general performances but I’m generally happy with how the first month of the season and we’ve set ourself a good platform for September.”