Nottingham Forest and England under-19 star visits school near Hastings

A Nottingham Forest and England age group footballer paid a visit to Buckswood School.

Arvin Appiah visited the Guestling-based school on Wednesday, last week, to meet students in the Buckswood Football Academy who are training for a career in the sport.

Arvin Appiah at Buckswood School

Appiah scored on his professional debut for Forest, against Burton Albion, last October, and has represented England at under-16, under-17, under-18 and under-19 levels.

Co-principal Michael Shaw said: “Being a huge Nottingham Forest supporter myself, it was great to meet Arvin. He is a very humble young man whose progress is as much down to his character as a person as his undoubted football ability.

“He spoke to our players about the dedication and commitment needed to succeed in the game, and at school, and also recognised the excellent results our academy has achieved in recent years.”

The Buckswood Football Academy used its connections, through a previous student working for a Ghanaian football agency, to reach out to Appiah, who was keen to come and speak to the students.

Arvin Appiah addresses young footballers at Buckswood School

With some keen football followers at the school, the students and staff were excited for the arrival of the 18-year-old.

As Appiah was shown around campus, he had the chance to watch some football training and meet some of the Buckswood players.

The forward/winger gave the football academy some advice on how to make it in the football industry with his own story and unique experiences.

The students, many of whom are looking to start their own career in football, had many questions for Appiah.

Arvin Appiah at Buckswood School

Leaving the students suitably impressed and motivated, Appiah signed a couple of t-shirts to add to Buckswood’s framed collection in the sports hall, as well as the co-principal’s own replica Forest shirt.