Paul Gascoigne: Tickets still available to see ex-Spurs star in Hastings

Tickets are still available to see former Tottenham Hotspur and England superstar footballer Paul Gascoigne in Hastings next month.

Presented by TCL Management and in conjunction with MDA Promotions, An Evening With Paul Gascoigne will take place at East Sussex College Hastings on Saturday May 11 from 7pm.

Gascoigne, or Gazza’ as he is commonly known, will appear with special guest Willie Thorne, the former top level snooker player turned popular commentator.

There are less than 10 platinum tickets and around 50 gold tickets remaining.

Platinum tickets are priced at £80 and gold tickets at £50. All tickets include food, with waitress table service, and an auction afterwards.

To book or for more information, call 07429 579601 or 01424 235235 or visit www.tclmanagement.com. Tickets are also available at Nubrix in Queens Road.

Regarded by many as the most naturally gifted English midfielder of his generation, Dunston-born Gascoigne starred for the likes of Newcastle United, Tottenham, Lazio, Rangers, Middlesbrough and Everton during a 20-year playing career.

Now 51, Gascoigne also won 57 England caps, and was a prominent figure in the national team which reached the semi-finals of the 1990 World Cup in Italy and Euro 96 in England.