Player ratings: Who shone and who struggled for Brighton against Crystal Palace
Brighton and Hove Albion suffered a 1-0 loss against their old rivals Crystal Palace at the Amex Stadium
But who shone and who struggled for Graham Potter's men?
1. Maty Ryan 6-10
One good save at the feet of Kouyate in first half but otherwise his goal was not threatened. Distribution good as always. Got his hand to the shot from Ayew but couldnt prevent it finding the back of the net.
Needed to be vigilant with the threat of Zaha and Benteke but rose to the challenge with some good interceptions. Started the second half with a goal-bound header that was blocked by Neal Maupays face. Summed up Albions afternoon