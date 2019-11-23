Player ratings / Who shone and who struggled for Brighton and Hove Albion against Leicester City
Brighton and Hove Albion played out a disappointing 2-0 loss to Leicester City at the Amex Stadium.
Our reporter Logan MacLeod reports on who shone and who struggled for both teams.
1. Maty Ryan 9-10
Man-of-the-match performance. Kept his team in it. Saved Vardy's first penalty before VAR got involved. Reaction stops, a penalty save, one-on-ones, he did it all.
2. Adam Webster 6-10
Gave away a soft penalty after a coming together with Gray, Booked early on after a bad touch saw him bring down Perez. Caught out by Leicester's breaks.
3. Shane Duffy 6-10
Not great in possession. Nearly got on the end of a Dan Burn cross to level the score. Caught up by Leicester's breaks.
4. Dan Burn 6-10
Some marauding runs forward which got Brighton up the pitch and in dangerous areas, but didn't do it enough.
