Player ratings: Who shone and who struggled for Brighton and Hove Albion at Everton
Brighton and Hove Albion lost out 1-0 with Carlo Ancelotti's Everton at Goodison Park.
But who shone and who struggled for the Albion?
1. Maty Ryan 7-10
Good save low to his right to deny Richarlison in the first half but no chance with the goal. Strong save to keep out Calvert-Lewin on 64 minutes
2. Montoya 6-10
Strange match for the Spaniard. Started at right wing back, then left back and then subbed off for Pascal Gross.
3. Dunk 6-10
Looked uncomfortable on the left in early stages. Never seen Dunk on the left side of defence and doubt we ever will again. Better after the break in a central position.
4. Duffy 6-10
Enjoyed a physical tussle with Calvert-Lewin. A good display on his return to former club. Booked
