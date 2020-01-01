Player ratings: who shone and who struggled for Brighton and Hove Albion vs Chelsea Brighton and Hove Albion played out a 1-1 draw with Frank Lampard's Chelsea at the Amex Stadium. But who shone and who struggled for Graham Potter's men? 1. Maty Ryan 6-10 Couldn't really do too much about the goal. Didn't have much to do after the break as Brighton were pushing forward Getty Buy a Photo 2. Montoya 6-10 Had his work cut out against Pulisic. Struggled to get forward in the first half but into it more after the break Getty Buy a Photo 3. Webster 8-10 A fine display against Abraham and some fine blocks as well. One of his best performances of the season Getty Buy a Photo 4. Dunk 7-10 Booked for a foul on Abraham. Solid at the back and always looking to drive Albion forward with a good range of passing Getty Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 7