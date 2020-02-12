Premier League rumours: Manchester United plan summer swoop for Jack Grealish and James Maddison

Manchester United are looking sign two of England's brightest attacking talents this summer.

United are believed to have set aside £160m and plan to use it to land Aston Villa's Jack Grealish and Leicester City and England midfielder James Maddison.

Grealish and Maddison have both impressed this season and United believe the attacking duo, who are proven performers in the Premier League, can help bring back success to Old Trafford.

United do not plan to stop there however and the The Mirror reported they are determined to beat Chelsea in the £120m battle to sign Borussia Dortmund and England forward Jadon Sancho, 19.

Liverpool already have one of the most lethal attacks in Europe but they also planning a solid future for their defence. Virgil van Dijk, 28, is in discussions on a new deal which is said to be worth more than £150,000 a week.

Tottenham however could be set to lose one of their key defenders with Ajax keen on bringing centre-half Jan Vertonghen, 32, back to the Dutch capital. Vertonghen's contract runs out this summer.

Chelsea are keen on Ajax playmaker Hakim Ziyech and hope to bring him to Stamford Bridge this summer. Frank Lampard made enquiries about the Moroccan in January but a summer move could be better for all parties. Frank Lampard was reportedly keen to sign the 26-year-old during the January transfer window but the Eredivisie leaders were reluctant to sell midway through the season.

Wigan Athletic left-back Antonee Robinson, is attracting interest from Chelsea and Newcastle. The 22-year-old, who joined Wigan from Everton last summer saw a £10m move to AC Milan collapse on Deadline Day. He hasn't featured for Wigan since.