Promoted Common handed away start to season

Little Common Football Club will kick-off its first ever season in the Southern Combination League Premier Division away from home.

The 2017/18 Division One champions will begin the 2018/19 campaign with a trip to Shoreham on Saturday August 4.

Shoreham were playing two levels above Common last term, but their relegation from Bostik League Division One South and Common’s promotion have brought the teams together.

Common’s first home game will be against landlords Eastbourne United AFC on Tuesday August 7 - one of three midweek league fixtures scheduled at this stage, the other two being away to Newhaven and Peacehaven & Telscombe.

Five league matches are scheduled for August and four for September, although things could change depending on the results of cup matches.

Other stand-out games include the Boxing Day clash at home to 2017/18 Division One runners-up Langney Wanderers and the Easter Monday encounter away to the same opponents.

The away fixture against Eastbourne United is pencilled in for the Saturday before Christmas, while the meetings with Eastbourne Town are due to take place on November 17 (home) and March 9 (away).

Three of Common’s final four matches are due to be at home, including the final day visit from Crawley Down Gatwick.

Little Common’s 2018/19 Southern Combination League Premier Division fixtures: August 4 Shoreham (a), August 7 Eastbourne United AFC (h), August 18 East Preston (a), August 21 Newhaven (a), August 27 Lingfield (h).

September 8 Saltdean United (a), September 11 Peacehaven & Telscombe (a), September 22 Broadbridge Heath (h), September 29 Lancing (a).

October 6 Chichester City (h), October 20 Hassocks (h), October 27 Arundel (a).

November 3 Crawley Down Gatwick (a), November 10 Shoreham (h), November 17 Eastbourne Town (h), November 24 Horsham YMCA (a).

December 1 Pagham (a), December 8 Loxwood (h), December 15 East Preston (h), December 22 Eastbourne United AFC (a), December 26 Langney Wanderers (h), December 29 AFC Uckfield Town (a).

January 5 Peacehaven & Telscombe (h), January 19 Broadbridge Heath (a), January 26 Newhaven (h).

February 2 Lingfield (a), February 9 Saltdean United (h), February 16 Arundel (h), February 23 Hassocks (a).

March 2 Horsham YMCA (h), March 9 Eastbourne Town (a), March 16 Chichester City (a), March 23 Lancing (h), March 30 Loxwood (a).

April 6 Pagham (h), April 20 AFC Uckfield Town (h), April 22 Langney Wanderers (a), April 27 Crawley Down Gatwick (h).

