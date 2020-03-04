David Beckham celebrates his memorable strike against Greece

Revealed: The most viewed goals on YouTube

Football is all about the goals scored and people love to re-watch their favourite goals and bring back those memories again and again.

This led Ticketgum.com to consider what is the most viewed goal of all time on You Tube?

When: La Liga, 2017'Views on You Tube: 39,473,909

1. Messi vs Real Madrid

When: Le Tournoi 1997'Views on You Tube: 24,493,370

2. Roberto Carlos vs France

When: World Cup qualifiers 2002'Views on You Tube: 15,108,915

3. Beckham vs Greece

WC, 1986'Views on You Tube: 9163,451

4. Maradona vs England

