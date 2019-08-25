Ruthless Sidley United crush Mile Oak

A ruthless Sidley United hit the front of the Mid Sussex Football League Championship Division as they crushed Mile Oak Reserves.

After the frustration of the previous weekend when Polegate Town were unable to field a side, Sidley wasted no time in getting to work here as Lee Carey opened the scoring after just 3 minutes and the Blues dominated the play thereafter.

However the first half lent no clues as to the final score as Oak almost levelled, forcing Joe Rogers into a smart stop. After seeing a number of chances go begging, Sidley did double the lead in the 40th minute through Sean Baldwin to give the Blues a commanding half time lead.

And in the second half the floodgates soon opened as Baldwin grabbed the third on 49 minutes before Ash Elphick made it 4 - 0 on 60 minutes.

The home side looked beaten but Sidley were in no mood to take their foot off the pedal and Arron Scrace grabbed the fifth and six on 75 and 83 minutes.

In the final minute of the 90 Sean Baldwin completed his hat-trick but there was still time for substitute Casey Ham to rub salt into the wounds with two stoppage time goals.

"It was a great start to the season" manager John Carey said after the game. "The attitude of the lads was spot on, even at 5 - 0 they wanted more and kept pushing forward when it would have been easy to have sat back."

"I have always said that one day we would knock a side for double figures as we create so many chances in most games. Unfortunately for Mile Oak we took most of ours today. I thought the clean sheet was really well deserved too as the back four were solid all game."

A statement of intent from the Blues who begin the season with their largest win since reforming in 2014. Sidley will take on last season's Division One champions Hurstpierpoint at home next weekend.

Sidley Team: Rogers, Hempe, Walker, McEniry, Saunders, Bristow, Wells (Ham), Ellis (Westlake), Elphick (Scrace), Carey, Baldwin.