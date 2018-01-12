Rye and Battle set for top-of-the-table clash

The footballers of Rye Town and Battle Baptists will go head-to-head in a top-of-the-table clash tomorrow (Saturday).

Third-placed Rye will host new Macron East Sussex Football League Premier Division leaders Battle in a match which will kick-off at 2pm at The Salts.

Battle went from third to first on the back of a 2-0 victory away to Sussex Intermediate Challenge Cup quarter-finalists Sidley United last weekend.

That result moved them two points above second-placed Hollington United having played an extra game and three ahead of third-placed Rye, albeit with an inferior goal difference than both.

Hollington and Rye were among the many teams in the league who had their scheduled matches postponed last weekend following a spell of very wet weather.

Rye are on a remarkable 30-match unbeaten run in all competitions stretching all the way back to November 2016 and drew 1-1 against National Christian Cup holders Battle in October’s reverse fixture.

An intriguing contest again lies on the cards at The Salts tomorrow and with Hollington not playing this weekend, the winners will be top of the table heading into the second half of January.