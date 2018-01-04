Rye hoping for more success in 2018

After going through the whole of 2017 undefeated in all competitions, Rye Town Football Club will be hoping for more success in 2018.

Weather permitting, Town will begin the new year with an away fixture against Sedlescombe Rangers in the Macron East Sussex Football League Premier Division this coming Saturday. Kick-off in a game sponsored by Teddy’s Barbers and Gents Grooming is 2pm.

Rye went 26 matches without being beaten in 2017, clinching the 2016/17 East Sussex League Division One title and two 2016/17 cup competitions to boot.

In fact, they have now gone 30 games since their last defeat (including two walkovers where the opposition was unable to field a team) - a 3-2 loss at home to Crowhurst on November 12, 2016.

And there is plenty to look forward to in 2018. Rye return from the festive break lying second in the league - a point behind leaders Hollington United having played an extra game - and still going in three knockout competitions.

Their four fixtures scheduled for this month are all in the league, starting against a Sedlescombe side which Rye beat 2-0 in September’s reverse fixture at The Salts.

Sedlescombe are sixth in the table - eight points behind Rye having played two more matches - although they might be a bit higher up had it not been for five defeats by a one-goal margin. Sedlescombe picked up seven points from their final three matches of 2017.

After having a week off from training between Christmas and the new year, Rye were due to get back to work on Wednesday evening in preparation for tomorrow’s encounter.

They will be hoping for better availability than the last match of 2017 when Rye were missing a host of players for the 2-2 draw at home to Robertsbridge United on December 16.

Rye Town’s upcoming fixtures (all league, all 2pm kick-offs): tomorrow (Saturday) Sedlescombe Rangers (a), January 13 Battle Baptists (h), January 20 Sidley United (a), January 27 Bexhill Town (h).