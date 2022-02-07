Sam Adams finds perfect way to mark 600th Hastings United game - report and picture special

The result scarcely looked in doubt once Adams had given the Us an 11th minute advantage in front of another four figure Pilot Field attendance (1,102) and career goal number 148 was tucked home from the penalty spot five minutes before half time. Jack Dixon added a third goal just past the hour mark, and United were able to cruise to all three points without ever seeming to get out of second gear.

Ben Pope should have given the hosts the perfect start inside the opening forty seconds, running clear onto Craig Stone’s long ball, only to stab a volley wide. Tom Chalmers then forced keeper Henry Newcombe into a smart save, while James Hull also went close from a corner, before Adams broke the deadlock, steering a left foot shot past Newcombe from the edge of the area after some good work from Pope to find him in space.

The Us continued to dominate proceedings and further chances came and went, Hull going closest with an acrobatic effort that Scott Doe blocked on the line with his chest. But the lead was finally doubled in vaguely controversial circumstances, Newcombe claiming a through ball ahead of Pope, with the striker then colliding with the keeper and going down heavily.

A pre-match presentation to Sam Adams marking his 600th game for Hastings United / Picture: Scott White

Although seemingly not interested in the Us claims of foul play at first, the referee then consulted with his assistant and decided to award a penalty and to caution Newcombe. Adams confidently sent the keeper the wrong way from the spot, and went close to a fairytale hat-trick moments later, with

Stone firing over with the last chance of a one-sided first half.

The second period was little more than processional, especially after Hull’s low cross was tapped in by Dixon to extend United’s lead to three in the 62nd minute. By then, Kenny Pogue had replaced the ailing Pope, while Sam Hasler and Kane Penn also made appearances off the bench in the latter stages, as the pace slowed to something resembling a pedestrian practise match at times.

Hythe did their best to play a neat passing game, but they sorely lacked a cutting edge in attack, and the Us three man back line looked every bit as commanding as they had at Ashford last week. The visitors did go close to a first half equaliser when Tom Walmsley headed narrowly wide from a free

Sam Adams' first goal against Hythe / Picture: Scott White

kick, but that aside, they were restricted to occasional long range efforts, and United keeper Louis Rogers was able to enjoy a quiet afternoon on his way to a ninth clean sheet in 13 games.

On an afternoon when three of the Us main promotion rivals lost, the destiny of the league title is still firmly in the hands of Gary Elphick’s charges, with Cray Valley now their closest challengers in second place. United will be hoping for more of the same when they visit mid-table Sittingbourne next Saturday.

Hastings United: 1 Louis Rogers, 3 Ryan Worrall, 4 Finn O’Mara, 5 Craig Stone, 6 Tom Chalmers, 7 James Hull, 8 Jack Dixon, 9 Ben Pope, 10 Sam Adams, 12 Marcus Goldsmith, 17 Tommy Cooney. Subs: 11 Sam Hasler (for Dixon 67), 14 Kenny Pogue (for Pope 51), 16 Kane Penn (for Adams 77), 18 Knory Scott, 19 Dave Martin.

Sam Adams is congratulated for his first goal / Picture: Scott White

It's in - and it's Sam Adams again / Picture: Scott White