School to play national final at Championship ground

A Claremont School football team will play in a national cup final at the home of Sky Bet Championship high-flyers West Bromwich Albion.

Claremont’s under-13 team will face Boroughbridge High School, from the Harrogate & Craven area, at The Hawthorns in the English Schools’ FA Boys’ Under 13 PlayStation Small Schools’ Trophy final on Wednesday May 22.

Claremont, representing the South East Sussex district, secured their place in the final following a 5-2 away win against Five Acres High School (West Gloucestershire) in the semi-finals.

They previously won 3-0 away to North Bridge House Senior School (Islington & Camden) in the quarter-finals, 8-1 away to Wetherby Preparatory School (Westminster) in round four, 5-1 away to Bede’s Senior School (South East Sussex) in round three, 6-0 at home to Hadlow Rural Community School (West Kent) in round two and 8-0 away to Spires Academy (Canterbury St Augustines) in round one.

If reaching the national final wasn’t impressive enough, this phenomenal Claremont team has also remained unbeaten all season in the South East Sussex Schools’ FA League and will contest the Sussex Schools’ Cup final next Tuesday.

What’s more, five members of the team are set to represent the South East Sussex district in the final of the English Schools’ FA Boys’ U13 PlayStation Inter Association Trophy at Stoke City FC on Friday May 10.

The South East Sussex district squad is made up of players from schools in Hastings, Bexhill, Rye, Eastbourne and the surrounding areas.