Sedlescombe beat Sidley to complete cup double

Sedlescombe Rangers narrowly overcame Sidley United to win the East Sussex Football League’s flagship knockout competition.

Hastings & District FA Intermediate Cup winners Sedlescombe triumphed 2-1 against East Sussex League Premier Division champions Sidley in the Premier Travel Chauffeurs Challenge Cup final at The Pilot Field on Saturday.

Sidley came into the game unbeaten since the turn of the year, but they could’ve been behind in the first minute as a good ball in from the right was fired over the crossbar from six yards.

See also: * Cup final rivals aiming to make it a double

* Sidley United crowned champions after 5-1 victory

* Sedlescombe celebrate cup final glory

* Sedlescombe cup triumph picture special



Sidley worked their way into the contest and the final 20 minutes of the half belonged to them. Sean Baldwin came closest to opening the scoring for the Blues; firstly heading over at the far post before his left-footed strike from the edge of the area flew just wide.

In the second half, Sidley continued to push, but they handed the advantage to Sedlescombe. The Blues surrendered possession in midfield, which allowed Sedlescombe to break through and Dom Bristow fired low into the far corner on 64 minutes.

Sedlescombe doubled their advantage just two minutes later. A move down the flank led to some hesitancy in the Sidley area and the ball eventually fell to Philip Hatch, who finished high into the net.

Arron Scrace scored for Sidley United

Sidley had to come forward and they brought themselves back into the game on 77 minutes. A good run by Danny Ellis ended with his low cross being turned home by Arron Scrace.

Sidley pushed for an equaliser, leaving gaps at the back, but Sedlescombe were unable to punish them. In the last of four minutes of stoppage time, a scramble in the Sedlescombe area saw the ball hit the post as Sidley agonisingly couldn’t force it over the line.

The last local cup final of the season will take place at The Pilot Field, home of Hastings United FC, tonight (Tuesday).

East Sussex League Division Two champions Rock-a-Nore will face Division Four outfit Northiam 75 II in the Robertsbridge Charity Junior Cup decider. Kick-off is 7.30pm.