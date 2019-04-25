Sedlescombe celebrate cup final glory

The Hastings & District FA Intermediate Cup final was played at The Pilot Field, home of Hastings United FC, on Tuesday night.

Sedlescombe Rangers edged past Robertsbridge United 2-1 in a clash between the teams lying fourth and fifth respectively in the East Sussex Football League Premier Division.

Action from the Hastings & District FA Intermediate Cup final between Sedlescombe Rangers (blue kit - Dom Bristow) and Robertsbridge United (white and black kit)

All the goals came in the second half. Phil Hatch gave Sedlescombe the lead and although Curtis Coombes brought Robertsbridge level, Kasey Smith scored a superb winner for Sedlescombe.

Both teams have another final to look forward to before the season’s end.

Robertsbridge will face Division One champions Punnetts Town in the Robertsbridge Charity Intermediate Cup final at The Pilot Field next Tuesday, kick-off 7.30pm.

A coach for supporters, at a cost of £5 per seat, will leave Robertsbridge Club at 6.15pm. To reserve a place, pop in at the club and put your name on the list, contact Alan Apps on 07970 897480 or email alanapps@btinternmet.com ASAP as seats are restricted.

Sedlescombe will play Premier Division champions Sidley United in the ESFL Premier Travel Chauffeurs Challenge Cup final at the same venue on Saturday May 4.

The season’s final three league fixtures will be played this coming Saturday, including Robertsbridge’s trip to Battle Baptists in the Premier Division, along with the two ESFL Supplementary Cup Competition semi-finals.

The Supplementary Cup final, incidentally, will also be played next Tuesday night, at Little Common FC.