Sedlescombe celebrate double-winning season

Sedlescombe Rangers Football Club capped a hugely successful 2018/19 season with its annual presentation and awards dinner at the Brickwall Hotel in Sedlescombe.

With the first team having completed a cup double, and the ongoing success of the club’s youth players breaking into the adult teams, there was plenty to celebrate.

The evening celebrated the efforts of all three adult teams and included the club’s under-18 team, a number of whose players are already playing within the adult set-up.

The club would like to congratulate the award winners, and thank the managers, club committee, sponsors and supporters for all their hard work over a thoroughly enjoyable and rewarding season.

The first team lost only two games after Christmas in all competitions as it finished fourth in the East Sussex Football League Premier Division, and won the ESFL Premier Travel Chauffeurs Challenge Cup and Hastings & District FA Intermediate Cup.

First team manager Phil Smith said it was a real team effort, with everyone involved working together to deliver success. With a mix of experience and youth, the team looks to have a very promising future.

Sedlescombe chairman Nick Gardner said: “It’s been another successful year for the club, both on and off the pitch, with a number of cup final appearances, wins and league successes across our youth and adult sections.

“Off the pitch, the club is extremely proud to have achieved FA Charter Standard Community Club accreditation, one of only three clubs in East Sussex to do so.”

The 2018/19 season’s success has been part of a much larger project and restructuring of the club’s adults teams, and its links with the youth set-up, as the club continues with its aim to move the adult first team into the National League System Structure (NLSS).

With its FA Charter Standard Community status elevated to Community Club status - the highest grade of Charter Standard status available to grassroots clubs - Sedlescombe is very much a club with big ambitions and a terrific foundation for success.

The club has also been approved as an FA SSE Wildcats Centre for girls, offering dedicated football sessions for girls aged 5-11. These sessions have now been running for over a month and have been a huge success already.

The sessions are open to attend on Wednesdays from 6pm-7pm at Oaklands Park, Sedlescombe. The first two sessions are free of charge, then £3 per season thereafter.