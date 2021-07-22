Sedlescombe Rangers management team step down

The Sedlescombe Rangers team before their Hastings FA Intermediate Cup final win in 2019

First team manager Phil Smith and first team coach Scott Webb have left their positions after three years in charge.

The duo were at the helm for Rangers' first ever campaign in the Mid Sussex Football League during the curtailed 2020-21 season.

Sedlecombe made the move to the Mid Sussex Football League in 2020 following their successful application and ground grading approval.

The club enjoyed enormous success in East Sussex Football League’s Premier Division before their move.

Smith and Webb tasted success in cup competitions. Rangers lifted the Hastings FA Intermediate Cup for the first time in the club's history in 2019, following a 2-1 win over Robertsbridge United.

Sedlescombe were also victorious in the ESFL Challenge Cup in 2019, beating Sidley United 2-1 at The Pilot Field.

Smith said: "Coming through what we have over the last few years, and surviving in a tough division at a new level for the club, it is an achievement for us and the players.

"But due to the situation we find ourselves in at the minute, it is hard to carry on and progress.