Sevenoaks Town v Hastings United – all you need to know

After consecutive home games, Hastings United are travelling on Saturday January 25 when they head up the A21 for their Isthmian League encounter against Sevenoaks Town.

Form and status

Although Saturday’s game is away, it seems appropriate to hark on about United’s home form after they made it ten home games and ten victories in overcoming the hard-to-beat Haywards Heath Town last weekend.

It is an exceptional home record constructed from scoring 27 and conceding just four goals.

United are hitting the net at home every 33 minutes at an average of 2.7 per game, whilst only shipping one goal every 225 minutes.

And those 30 points constitute 64% of the accumulated 47, demonstrating how important the Pilot Field is proving to be.

The ‘U’s continue to lead second-placed Ashford United by four points, still with a game in hand.

Sevenoaks Town sit in seventh position in the league table on 30 points, but their recent form looks a bit scratchy.

They’ve won once, drawn three times and lost twice in their last six league games (three home, three away).

This puts them in 13th place in the form guide.

And whilst there are goals in this team they also concede as highlighted in their for (32) and against (26) columns.

Recent meetings

The teams met at the Pilot Field in early October when both teams had played seven games and Sevenoaks were leading the table with United a point behind in third.

Having now both played twenty games, today Sevenoaks are some 17 points adrift of table-topping United.

The game in October finished in a 3-1 victory for United, all the goals coming in the second-half culminating with Ryan Worrall’s superb curling finish in the 87th minute followed by a third in time added on.

​Bottom line

With Ashford hot on their heels, United will be looking to continue their excellent start to the new year which has seen them win all four games of the new decade.

Sevenoaks meanwhile need to turn their form around and will be thinking, what better place to start than a result against the league leaders.

Match information

​The game kicks off at 3pm, The Bourne Stadium, Mill Lane, Sevenoaks, Kent, TN14 5BX

Admission is £8 for adults, £4 for concessions and Under-16’s £1​

Please note: There is no smoking inside the ground.