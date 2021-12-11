Sidley put eight past Bexhill Town - after goalless first half

Sidley's five-goal supersub Sam Crabb

The match, played at The Polegrove, looked like being a tight affair though as Sidley dominated the first half but failed to convert a series of half chances. Paul Rogers had to be replaced just before half time after sustaining a facial injury and his replacement Sam Crabb was certainly in the thick of the action in the second half.

There was a slice of luck about his first two goals; firstly charging down an attempted clearance from Town goalkeeper Daniel Hart which saw the ball roll into the open goal on 52 minutes - before a short backpass by a Town defender towards Hart allowed Tyler Capon to nick the ball from him and, although his effort was blocked on the line, Crabb was on hand to slot home the rebound on 63 minutes for 2-0.

The third goal though was a quality one. After the ball pinged up in the air, Crabb unleashed a monstrous volley from the edge of the area which flew into the net on 66 minutes. The floodgates were truly opened by now as Crabb bagged his fourth, racing past the last defender and poking the ball pust the onrushing Hart to make it 4-0.

A clever short corner routine allowed Chris Cumming-Bart to score from the edge of the area with another excellent finish on 76 minutes before Joe McCue converted a penalty after he was brought down on 83 minutes.

Capon bagged the seventh when he slotted home from close range on 87 minutes before he was then upended in the box for another Sidley penalty in the 90th minute which Crabb struck into the top corner for his fifth goal of the game and Sidley's eighth.

The Blues will be at home in Round Three to either AFC Uckfield reserves. Next week Sidley return to league action in their final match of the year as they travel to face Cuckfield Rangers.