Sidley stay top with win at Westfield - here's how both sides saw it

Here is Sidley United's report on the game...

A rainy morning turned into a sunny afternoon at the Parish Field as Sidley started with their usual energy, winning a succession of corners with Westfield defending stoutly, blocking a number of shots.

Westfield were briefly down to 10 men when Wayne Giles was sin-binned for dissent. However, as the half wore on, Westfield started to get a foot in the game and came close to opening the scoring when a shot at goal struck the foot of the Sidley post.

However, it was Sidley who took the lead 2 minutes before the break when Danny Ellis was fouled and Lee Carey stepped up and struck the free-kick over the wall and into the net to give Sidley a narrow half time lead.

The second half was pretty much one way traffic as Sidley pinned Westfield in their own half as they started to dominate. The home side held out until the 74th minute when a ball into the box was neatly laid off by Paul Rogers into the path of Matt McClean who calmly stroked the ball into the corner of the net.

The game was put to bed just 3 minutes later when Alan Foster scored Sidley’s third; beating the offside trap and running through to slot the ball home. The Blues could have extended the winning margin when they were awarded a penalty when a Sidley played was bundled over in the box but Lee Carey steered the spot kick wide of the post with what proved to be the final kick of the game.

Sidley remain top of the Premier Division ahead of rivals Ringmer AFC on goal difference. The two unbeaten sides meet next weekend in what could prove to be a crucial clash.

Sidley: Teixeira, Walker, Featherstone, McEniry, Elliott-Noye, McCue, Ellis, Foster, Carey, McClean, Rogers. Subs: Corke.

And here is Westfield's ...

Westfield were looking to build on their excellent win last week, but were beaten 3-0 by a strong Sidley United side.

For 75 minutes Westfield worked hard to keep Sidley’s shots on goal to a minimum and had a couple of chances themselves.

Twenty minutes into the game however Sidley started to turn their possession into opportunities. Westfield’s young goalkeeper Tom Marshall was impressive with three excellent point blank saves.

Westfield looked to catch Sidley on the break and came close to taking the lead. Westfield winger Warren Pethig turned his man and unleashed a rasping shot from twenty yards that hit the woodwork. Just two minutes before half time, Sidley won a free kick at the edge of Westfield’s penalty area. Sidley’s Lee Carey stepped up and bent his shot around the wall and into the bottom right hand corner.

The second half started much the same as the first, both teams flying into tackles and trying to get a foot hold on the game.

Westfield’s George Farrance worked hard in the centre of midfield and Joey Dicken defended resolutely at the back. With fifteen minutes to go, Westfield legs began to tire and Sidley’s quality began to show. They added a further two goals and claim a deserved victory over the Westies.