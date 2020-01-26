Sidley United are laboured, but still hit six to beat Nutley

Sidley United produced a rather laboured performance but still hit six goals as they saw off basement side Nutley in the Mid Sussex Championship.

The Blues were 6 - 0 victors in the reverse fixture earlier in the season and took just 5 minutes to open the scoring as Zac McEniry, playing up top instead of his usual centre back role, squared for Charlie Cornford to finish via the underside of the crossbar.

The second goal came on 16 minutes as Nutley stopped to appeal for an offside and Danny Ellis took advantage to smash the ball home at the near post. Gary Hempe got Sidley's third on 41 minutes with a powerful strike which went straight through the hands of the Nutley goalkeeper.

Cornford headed home a corner 5 minutes into the second half to make it 4 - 0 but after that Nutley had a couple of good chances as Sidley became very sloppy. Eventually the visitors took one of them as James Leppenwell struck from close range on 75 minutes.

The result was never truly in doubt but Sidley didn't really get out of first gear. Two goals in stoppage time added gloss to the scoreline as Sean Baldwin finished with a crisp left foot strike before Dom Bristow tapped home Ellis' cutback with virtually the final kick of the game.

"I thought it was a really low key performance today" said manager John Carey after the game. "We could have stepped it up at least another 20% all over the pitch but it's a good sign that we are winning games even when we don't play well."

"Hopefully next week at Copthorne we can put in a better performance, come away with the three points and keep the momentum we've got at the moment going."

Sidley Team: Rogers, Harley, Hempe, Walker, Saunders, Wells, Bristow, Ellis, Cornford (Chasumba), McEniry, Baldwin.