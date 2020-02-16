Sidley United beat ten-man Peacehaven to move closer to back-to-back titles

Goals from Tom Saunders and Danny Ellis helped Sidley United claim an important win at ten-man Peacehaven & Telscombe II as they moved closer to the Championship title.

It took just six minutes for the visitors to breakthrough as Saunders rose to head home a free kick from Charlie Cornford.

Both teams set out to attack though and goalkeeper Joe Rogers made a good save to keep Sidley in front on 20 minutes.

The Blues had a glorious chance to double their lead on 35 minutes as the ball fell to Cornford four-yards out but his snap shot went over the bar.

Peacehaven's chances of getting back level were then dealt a blow on 40 minutes as they went down to ten when their number six produced a rash challenge and was shown a second yellow card.

A goal up and in control, Sidley doubled their lead on 53 minutes as they broke away from a Peacehaven corner and after being tackled Ellis got up quicker than the defender and curled the ball into the net.

The threatened rain arrived but this failed to affect the Blues who won a penalty on 60 minutes when Ellis was upended in the area.

Saunders was the player who stepped forward to slot the spot kick home as Sidley took a firm grip on the match.

In the final 15 minutes Sidley seemed to relax and the home side enjoyed more of the play.

Rogers made a great double save to keep Peacehaven at bay but finally the home side did get on the scoresheet with a goal on 78 minutes.

Despite that setback, Sidley saw out the match to consolidate their grip on the title race.

Manager John Carey said: "It was a very good result for us today.

"The boys worked hard in difficult weather conditions and we played some good football.

"There are still things we need to work on but it's a massive step towards what we want to achieve come the end of the season."

"We are back at home next week against Ridgewood where we have an excellent record and another three points there will really help push us closer to achieving back-to-back titles which would be a terrific achievement."

Sidley United: Rogers, Walker, Elliott-Noye (Elphick), McEniry, Saunders, Bristow, Wells, Ellis, Carey, Cornford (Taylor), Baldwin.