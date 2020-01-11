Sidley United clinical as they hit seven past Eastbourne Rangers

Sidley United produced a clinical display as they thumped Eastbourne Rangers to move into the Semi Final of the Sussex FA Intermediate Cup.

On the 3G pitch at Eastbourne Sports Park the Blues put this tie to bed in the first half as they went in at the break 5 goals to the good. First Lee Carey beat the offside trap and finished smartly on 19 minutes before Sean Baldwin capitalised on a weak clearance by the home goalkeeper to roll the ball home on 25 minutes.

A lovely Charlie Cornford free kick made it 3-0 on 37 minutes before his long throw was turned into the net by a home defender on 39 minutes. Lee Carey then got his second just before the interval as he turned smartly and fired low into the corner.

At the start of the second half Danny Ellis got in on the act as he followed up to score from close range but Rangers struck on 49 minutes with a low shot from outside the area.

Rangers captain Ben Barnett got the home side a second when he broke through to finish on 69 minutes but minutes later he was shown a straight red card for a studs up challenge.

With the game a little flat given the situation, Sidley saw chances to increase the score go begging before Ellis got his second on 89 minutes as he controlled the ball in the area, flicked it over his marker and finished from close range to wrap up the scoring.

"We dominated from start to finish in very difficult conditions" said manager John Carey after the game. "I still thought we had another gear we could have got to as it wasn't a perfect performance but it could have been double figures."

"We made a couple of silly mistakes in the second half but overall it was a really good performance. At the moment we are averaging over 4 goals a game and other sides are looking at that and are rightly worried. We go back to the league next week and we look to try and continue the run and claim another three points."

A terrific win against another Premier Division outfit for the Blues who will be at home to either Forest Row or West Sussex side Nyetimber Pirates in the Semi Final.

Sidley Team: Rogers, Scrace (Walker), Hempe, McEniry (Elphick), Saunders, Elliott-Noye, Bristow, Ellis, Carey, Cornford (Chasumba), Baldwin.