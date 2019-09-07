Sidley United fall to first defeat of the season

Sidley United slipped to a first defeat of the season on a frustrating afternoon in East Grinstead.

On a less than ideal 3G pitch, the Blues showed promising early signs but soon started giving away cheap free kicks which put them under pressure.

They fell behind when the referee spotted a push in the area by Josh Elliott-Noye and awarded a penalty which was tucked past Joe Rogers on 25 minutes. Elliott-Noye was perhaps lucky to then only be shown a yellow card after the referee booked him for elbowing an opponent.

However Sidley rallied and had chances to get level before they did on 36 minutes as Zac McEniry powered home a header from a free kick. The Blues were well on top for the rest of the half but couldn't take one of their chances to get in front.

Early in the second half Sidley again made a number of chances but fell behind on 55 minutes as a good move down the left ended with a cross into the area where it was headed home by the striker.

The third home goal followed on 66 minutes as a blocked clearance saw the ball fall to the Wood striker and his shot eluded Rogers as it crept under the crossbar.

Sidley kept pushing forward and changed shape, pushing McEniry up front, but they couldn't find the killer ball and ultimately came away empty handed.

They will be back at home next week as they welcome Peacehaven & Telscombe II to Hooe Rec.

Sidley Team: Rogers, Davies (Scrace), Hempe, McEniry, Elliott-Noye (Elphick), Saunders, Wells, Cornford (Dighton), Ellis, Carey, Baldwin