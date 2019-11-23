Sidley United hit five to progress to quarter-finals

Sidley United progressed to the Quarter Finals of the Mowatt Cup with a convincing victory at home to league rivals Hurstpierpoint.

Just as in the league encounter between the sides earlier in the season though it was the visitors who struck first as Sam Hayter was left unmarked to head home a corner on 10 minutes.

But Sidley responded immediately and were level less than a minute later. Good work by Charlie Cornford on the left saw him put the ball in to Lee Carey to tap home.

The Blues thereafter had the better of the chances but had to wait until the 30th minute to hit the front after a good move down the right saw Sean Baldwin square for Cornford to turn the ball home.

Sidley had a number of chances to extend the lead but with the score at 2 - 1 at half time the game was still in the balance.

However just three minutes into the second half Josh Elliott-Noye headed home a corner from close range to increase Sidley's control and after that it was a case of how many goals the Blues would score.

Danny Ellis hit the bar after a free-flowing move and Baldwin missed a great chance to score when through one on one. Hurstpierpoint had a couple of corners but the stuffing was finally knocked out of them when a good move down the right saw the ball rolled across for Ash Elphick to tap home on 82 minutes.

The icing on the cake was the fifth goal on 88 minutes as a similar move down the right this time allowed Carey to tap home unmarked in the middle as Sidley ran out convincing winners.

The Blues will be at home to either Balcombe II or Polegate Town in the Quarter Finals. Next week it is back to league action as they welcome Mile Oak II to Hooe Rec.

Sidley Team: Rogers, Scrace, Hempe, Walker, Saunders, Elliott-Noye, Wells, Ellis (Westlake), Cornford (Taylor), Carey, Baldwin (Elphick).