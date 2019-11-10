Sidley United hit six as they progress in cup

Sidley United made it through to Round Three of the Sussex FA Intermediate Cup with a comfortable victory at West Sussex League side East Dean.

The Blues had a long journey down to Chichester but they began with a high intensity and were soon in control as Sean Baldwin struck in the 6th and 10th minute to give them a 2- 0 lead.

Two goals for Charlie Cornford

However that was all the goals in the first half as East Dean defended and looked to stay in contention.

The home side looked to have brought themselves back into the tie at the start of the second half as Aaron Hand scored in the 46th minute. But Sidley recovered from that sloppy start and Charlie Cornford grabbed two quick-fire goals on 52 and 55 minutes to effectively end the game as a contest.

Dom Bristow added a fifth on 63 minutes before Rosh Wells got the sixth goal on 67 minutes. Manager John Carey made a first appearance of the season off the bench as Blues comfortably saw out the match.

"We're on a bit of a roll at the moment" said Carey after the game. "I'm a bit disappointed to concede to be honest but it was a good performance from the boys overall."

"We're full of confidence at the moment and we want to keep this run going when we get back to the league next week. I'm made up for them though, it's been another good day for us."

Sidley will be at home either to MSFL Championship rivals Polegate Town or Premier Division side Rotherfield in Round Three. Next week the Blues are back in league action as they travel to Copthorne II looking to cement their position at the top of the table.

Sidley Team: Rogers, Scrace (Walker), Elliott-Noye (J Carey), McEniry, Saunders, Bristow, Wells, Ellis, Cornford (Elphick), Carey, Baldwin