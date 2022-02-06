Sidley United put NINE past Eastbourne Rangers - Westfield beaten by Battle

Hat-trick hero and MoM Tyler Capon

Sidley United 9 - 1 Eastbourne Rangers - MSFL Premier Division

The kick off to the match, sponsored by Mowgli, was delayed by a road accident causing some late arrivals, including that of the referee. But when the game did get going Sidley wasted no time getting about their visitors and took the lead on 18 minutes when Tyler Capon finished off a neat move.

Louis Walker made a clever near post run to head home Charlie Cornford's free kick on 24 minutes before Capon poked home his second goal on 32 minutes on the goal-line after Rangers goalkeeper Kevin Roberts had denied Paul Rogers from close range.

Steve Hickman-Smith headed home a fourth from a corner on 39 minutes and Zac McEniry repeated the trick on 42 minutes with Roberts being sin-binned for dissent in the aftermath of the fifth goal, seeing Rangers temporarily reduced to 10 men.

Sidley made a quick start to the second half as a long throw wasn't dealt with and Man of the Match Capon tapped home for his hat-trick on 49 minutes before Rogers burst past the last defender and slotted home a minute later to make it 7-0. Another corner led to Sidley getting an eighth goal when a Rangers defender unfortunately turned the ball home on 64 minutes but Rangers did net a consolation as Kyle Daines struck when Sidley themselves failed to deal with a corner on 66 minutes.

A lovely Lee Carey strike from the edge of the area made it 9 for Sidley on 76 minutes and they had the chance to hit double figures when Capon was wiped out in the area but Cornford smashed the crossbar with the resultant penalty. However, the miss was immaterial as Sidley moved five points clear due to challengers Ringmer being held to a draw.

Sidley: Hutchins, Walker, Featherstone, McEniry, Hickman-Smith, Foster, Ellis, Cumming-Bart, Cornford, Capon, Rogers. Subs: Smart, McCue, S Crabb, Carey, N Crabb.

Westfield 2 Battle Town 4 - Sussex Intermediate Cup

Westfield had a welcome distraction from the league and faced Battle Town in the Sussex FA Intermediate Cup. The game started very evenly, with both teams looking to get on the front foot early on. Westfield’s dangerous attacks came down the right hand side. Warren Pethig whipped in a number of early crosses which were well defended by Battle. As the half wore on, Pethig’s influence waned, as he was on the receiving end of some strong challenges.

Midway through the first half, Westfield made a sloppy mistake in midfield and the ball was given to Battle’s Zak Hurst. The former Westfield player put in a good cross that was dispatched confidently. Westfield‘s confidence appeared to drain away at this point and Battle capitalised. Battle doubled their lead when a cross from the right was headed past the Westfield goalkeeper.

Westfield knew they had come out fighting in the second half to match Battle’s work ethic. Battle started the second half as they did the first however and soon put the game beyond the Westies. A good through ball led to a Battle player through on goal, he calmly rounded Westfield’s goalkeeper and slotted into the net. Things then went from bad to worse for Westfield as another well taken finish inside the six yard box made it four.

Despite being four down, Westfield showed some character in the latter stages and did play some good football. Josh Pickering added another two goals to his already impressive tally for the season.

Though Westfield again had four first team regulars missing for the game, the lack of aggression in their play and inability to break up Battle Town’s attacks will have concerned Mark Stapley.