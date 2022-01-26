Sidley United smash TEN past AFC Uckfield II - Westfield beaten on the road

Sidley United 10 AFC Uckfield Town II 2

Sussex FA Intermediate Cup third round

It wasn't quite a perfect ten for the Blues but they still hit double figures to progress to the quarter-finals of the Sussex FA Intermediate Cup.

Sidley man of the match Paul Rogers (right) with match sponsor Nigel Whiting

In their first match back at Little Common Rec this season, the Blues never looked overly troubled by their Championship visitors.

Nathan Crabb finished off a lovely flowing move to open the scoring on 14 minutes before some great play by Joe McCue set up Charlie Cornford to make it two on 21 minutes.

Paul Rogers converted on 31 minutes and Toby Clifford fired home on 37 minutes before Josh Elliott-Noye scored a delightful chip after bursting through from midfield on 44 minutes to give the Blues a comfortable 5-0 lead at half-time.

Nathan Crabb got his second goal just 30 seconds into the second half but the visitors responded when Zac Bignell hit a terrific free kick into the top corner on 57 minutes.

Westfield goalscorer Josh Pickering

Undeterred though, McCue got his second on 60 minutes from close range before Rogers turned and fired home via the inside of the post on 71 minutes.

Lee Carey nodded home on 83 minutes and the sought after tenth goal went to Clifford who slotted home a square ball from Danny Ellis in stoppage time.

There was still time for Uckfield to grab the last goal; a cross from the left was headed home by Mitch Pope but the final whistle blew shortly after as Sidley set up a home tie against West Sussex outfit Harting in the quarter-finals.

Next week the Blues are back at the Oval as they take on Sedlescombe in the league.

SC Pass & Move Arrows 1 Sidley United II 2

Hastings FA Junior Cup

Sidley United IIs progressed through in the Hastings FA Junior Cup.

The Blues hit the front on the stroke of half time and grabbed a vital second goal on 67 minutes.

Although the hosts grabbed a goal back on 80 minutes through Harley Discala, Sidley held on to make it through.

Holland Sports 4 Westfield 2

MSFL Premier Division

Westfield travelled up the A21 with plenty of confidence, albeit missing key players due to injuries and commitments.

On a sizeable pitch, Holland quickly pinned Westfield back with some clever wing play and two frighteningly quick forwards. This forced Holland’s first goal, when a break down the right was squared for an easy tap in.

Westfield awoke from their poor start and began to take the game to Holland. Chances came and went for Josh Pickering, Martyn Durrant, Joe Dicken and Don Whittaker.

A sucker punch for Westfield came on 30 minutes. The referee blew for a foul by Dicken on the Holland forward, after Westfield’s debut keeper had already collected the ball. Holland duly stuck away the penalty.

Two gilt-edged chances fell the way of the Westies before the half was up. Whittaker miscued his shot, before Warren Pethig blasted over with the goal gaping.

The second half started the same as the first, with Holland on top. Some poor defending then led to the third Holland goal as Westfield failed to clear.

Westfield’s Pickering grabbed a consolation from the spot to take his tally to 14 for the season. Whittaker, Pickering and Woodley all then had great chances as the game wore on, but they all ended up at the keeper or wide of the goal.

The game was soon beyond Westfield’s reach when the referee pointed to the spot. Holland’s danger-man completed his hat-trick.

Westfield’s Pickering scored a fantastic header from a Stefan Davies corner in added time to make it 4-2.

Westfield chairman Jack Stapley said: "We missed so many chances and defensively were poor at times today. it’s so frustrating to watch, seven good chances today were wasted.

"It was a fantastic debut by young Charlie Holmwood in goal. A save he pulled off at 2-1 was simply stunning.