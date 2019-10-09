Skiltek Football presents new football kits to school in Bexhill

Steve Dallaway, Head of PE & Sport at St Richards (left), Skilteks James Hopkins (centre) and Dax Hart from Dale Saunders Ltd. showing off the new kits.
Steve Dallaway, Head of PE & Sport at St Richards (left), Skilteks James Hopkins (centre) and Dax Hart from Dale Saunders Ltd. showing off the new kits.

St Richards Catholic College in Bexhill were presented this week with a brand new Nike Football kit for their Year 11 team by Skiltek Football.

Skiltek Head of Operations in Eastbourne, and former St Richards CC student, James Hopkins said “ This is one of a number of kits that we are looking to sponsor clubs and schools in the local community. I know first hand what a wonderful school St Richards is and we were delighted to be able to support the sponsorship of this new kit along with our local business, club and education partners “

The kit was jointly sponsored by Skiltek, its business partner Dale Saunders Ltd, its club partner Hastings United & education partner East Sussex College in Hastings.