Spurs Legends on their way to Hastings

Some big footballing names from the recent past are set to showcase their skills in Hastings today (Sunday).

The Tottenham Hotspur Legends team will take on Hastings United Vets in a charity match in aid of the Conquest Hospital MRI Scanner Appeal at The Pilot Field. Kick-off is 2pm and gates will open at 12noon.

Darren Anderton, who won 30 England caps and played nearly 300 times for Spurs, is one of six full internationals in a 16-man Spurs Legends squad announced several weeks ago.

Also included are two other former England players, Andy Sinton and Luke Young, former Republic of Ireland duo Gary Doherty and Tony Galvin, and ex-Northern Ireland ace Paul McVeigh.

Two other players named, David Kerslake and Stuart Nethercott, represented England at under-21 level, while the likes of Mark Falco, David Howells, current Leyton Orient manager Justin Edinburgh and Chris Perry all enjoyed successful careers in the top flight.

While Spurs always endeavour to play their strongest Legends team, they cannot guarantee the appearance of any player.

The Hastings squad will be managed by Terry White and includes a number of fans’ favourites from the last couple of decades.

Interest in the match has been huge ever since it was first announced earlier in the year. Around 1,800 standard tickets and 200 VIP tickets have been sold, and only 200 or so standard tickets remain.

Tickets will not be available on the gate. A limited number of tickets remain at the Hastings Tourist Information Centre, priced at £5 with children under five going free.

To help with the fundraising efforts, Tottenham have donated shirts worn by Harry Kane and Hugo Lloris in a recent game.

These shirts will be auctioned to the VIP ticket holders after the game, but all are welcome to bid for them before the day. Details of how to bid can be found by searching for Tottenham Legends v Hastings United Vets on Facebook.

VIP ticket holders are asked to leave the ground via the main gate after the final whistle and make their way to the Hastings United Sports & Social Club main entrance via Elphinstone Road. There will be no admission to the social club via the entrance from the ground.

Supporters are reminded that entrance to the social club is strictly ticket only. You will not be permitted entry without a ticket.

The bar will be open for refreshments and the players will make their way over approximately 30 minutes after the game. There will then be ample photo, autograph, and meet and greet opportunities, followed by an auction of matchday memorabilia.

The match was featured in Spurs’ matchday programme for the home fixture against Manchester City last weekend and on the London club’s website this week.

Benefit from an ongoing discount on your Observer by joining our voucher membership scheme. Once you’ve subscribed, we’ll send you dated vouchers which can be exchanged for your paper at any news outlet. To save money on your Observer, simply click here (www.localsubsplus.co.uk)