St Leonards Social miss chance to move level with leaders, Rye Town lose perfect record, Bundy hits six for Welcroft Park

St Leonards Social missed the chance to move level on points with East Sussex Football League leaders Crowhurst after suffering their first Premier Division loss of the season

Third-placed Social were beaten 5-0 away to Hawkhurst United on Saturday and remain three points off the pace as a result.

A Leon Fisher hat-trick and two from Jason Donoghue earned Hawkhurst their third league win of the campaign and moved them up a place to sixth.

Second-placed Battle Town are still above Social on goal difference after their scheduled game away to Rock-a-Nore was cancelled.

Punnetts Town climbed to fourth on the back of a 4-0 victory at home to Northiam 75. Casey Ham continued his prolific form with two more goals, and there was one apiece for Craig Norman and Louis Walder.

DIVISION ONE

Division One pacesetters Rye Town saw their 100 percent league record brought to an end by a 2-1 defeat away to sixth-placed The JC Tackleway.

Rob Levett's goal wasn't enough to prevent Rye's run of six consecutive league wins being halted as Toby Payne and Kale Hakos struck for Tackleway.

Rye are still two points clear of second-placed Bexhill AAC, although they've now played the same number of matches.

The clash between South Coast Athletico and Sedlescombe Rangers II was postponed.

DIVISION TWO

The one game in Division Two produced a 4-3 victory for Herstmonceux away to Bexhill Rovers.

Strikes by Charlie Chambers, Reece Davey, Connor Middleton and Jake Maynard helped lift Herstmonceux up a place to fourth.

DIVISION THREE

Jamie Bundy plundered a six-goal salvo as Welcroft Park Rangers moved within three points of Division Three leaders Ninfield.

Bill Coles and Kirk Ferguson also found the net as free-scoring Welcroft Park won 8-3 away to Mountfield United, taking their goal tally to 19 in their last three matches.

The JC Tackleway II climbed above Mountfield into the top five in light of a 2-0 victory away to Bexhill AAC II. Steve Kentell and Rikki Matthews got the goals.

DIVISION FOUR

Parkfield pulled off a 2-0 success away to Battle Town III in the one Division Four fixture to go ahead.

Craig Fullerton and Oliver Truman were on target as fourth-placed Parkfield moved within three points of the teams in second and third, albeit having played a game more.

The matches between South Coast Athletico II and Orington, and Ticehurst and Hastings Comets were postponed.

DIVISION FIVE

Westfield III maintained their six-point advantage at the summit of Division Five via a 13-1 win away to D&S Hastings Youth.

Strikes by Reece Johnson (4), Matt Connon (3), Alex Southall (2), Alistair Teale (2) and Jordan Wood took the leaders' tally to 22 points from a possible 24.

Second-placed Hampden Park, who have played two games fewer than Westfield, kept in touch with a 3-0 victory away to fifth-placed Welcroft Park Rangers II. Jake Barker (2) and Jacob Cleveland were the scorers.

The match between Burwash and Hastings Comets II was postponed.

SUSSEX INTERMEDIATE CHALLENGE CUP

Three Premier Division sides were in Sussex Intermediate Challenge Cup first-round action.

Wadhurst United triumphed 3-2 after extra-time at home to Eastbourne Rangers and will host Hurstpierpoint in round two next month.

Crowhurst were edged out 5-4 on penalties away to Eastbourne Athletic. The game itself finished in a 3-3 draw, with Jan Bailey, Wes Tate and Dominic Clarke on target for 10-man Crowhurst.

Robertsbridge United lost 3-0 away to Ringmer AFC.

HASTINGS & DISTRICT FA JUNIOR CUP

There were several eye-catching results in round one of the Hastings & District FA Junior Cup, with Hooe, Icklesham Casuals, AFC Hollington and Westfield II all defeating higher-division opposition.

Ryan Edwards and Tom Whelan both scored hat-tricks as Division Three high-flyers Hollington won 6-1 away to Division One outfit Peche Hill Select. Regan Constable replied.

Another Division Three team, Icklesham, ran out 5-1 victors away to Division Two leaders Northiam 75 II. Phil Badrock bagged a treble and Leon Pettit was at the double for Icklesham, while Scott Embery claimed Northiam's consolation.

Westfield, from Division Two, prevailed 5-2 at home to Division One promotion hopefuls Bexhill AAC via the finishing of Alan Johnson (2), Jay Edwards, Rhys Morfee and Lee Paine.

Division Two again overcame Division One as Hooe triumphed 2-1 after extra-time at home to Battle Town II. Strikes by Noah White and Aidan Pierce put Hooe through, despite James Williams netting for Battle.

Division One team SC Pass+Move Arrows enjoyed a 5-0 success at home to Division Three top dogs Ninfield. Jack Booth (2), Frazer Discala, Philip Hatch and Luke Davies were on the scoresheet.

Sean Baldwin, Ashley Elphick, Graham Stovell and Alex Williams struck as Sidley United II emerged 4-1 winners away to Division Two club Sandhurst. Andrew Turner retaliated.

ESFL DIVISION FOUR AND FIVE CHALLENGE CUP

Sovereign Saints II pulled off a 2-1 victory away to Crowhurst II in round one of the ESFL Division Four and Five Challenge Cup.

Kieran Parks and David Wisdom did the damage for Division Four side Saints, who will visit Welcroft Park Rangers II in the quarter-finals. Ben Thorpe scored for Division Five side Crowhurst.

EASTBOURNE FA VICE PRESIDENTS CUP

Herstmonceux II, from Division Five, secured a notable 2-1 triumph away to Division Two club Victoria Baptists in the Eastbourne FA Vice Presidents Cup.

Robbie Hodgson's double did the damage for Herstmonceux, while Aaron West notched Victoria's goal.

League matches in all six divisions, plus a handful of cup ties, are scheduled for this coming Saturday.

Standings (played-points) - Premier Division: Crowhurst 7-19 (+16 goal difference), Battle Town 7-16 (+18), St Leonards Social 7-16 (+9), Punnetts Town 8-14 (+10), Bexhill Town 8-14 (+7), Hawkhurst United 9-10 (-1), Northiam 75 8-10 (-14), Wadhurst United 8-5 (-10), Rock-a-Nore 7-4 (-7), Robertsbridge United 7-0 (-28).

Division 1: Rye Town 7-18 (+14), Bexhill AAC 7-16 (+24), Sidley United II 7-13 (+6), SC Pass+Move Arrows 6-12 (+8), South Coast Athletico 6-10 (+1), The JC Tackleway 7-10 (0), Peche Hill Select 5-6 (0), Battle Town II 8-3 (-22), Sedlescombe Rangers II 7-0 (-31).

Division 2: Northiam 75 II 8-18 (+11), Little Common II 8-15 (+15), Westfield II* 7-12 (+10), Herstmonceux 7-12 (0), Catsfield 9-11 (-12), Hooe* 7-9 (-13), Sandhurst 6-7 (+1), Victoria Baptists 7-7 (-6), Bexhill Rovers 7-6 (-6). * = points adjusted.

Division 3: Ninfield 7-18 (+9), Welcroft Park Rangers 7-15 (+26), AFC Hollington 5-12 (+21), Icklesham Casuals 7-12 (-2), The JC Tackleway II 8-10 (-6), Mountfield United 7-7 (-11), Bexhill AAC II 9-0 (-37). Peche Hill Select II withdrawn.

Division 4: Hastings Comets 8-19 (+13), Sovereign Saints II 8-18 (+22), Ticehurst 8-18 (+12), Parkfield 9-15 (+4), Sedlescombe Rangers development 8-9 (-15), Orington 6-7 (+3), South Coast Athletico II 7-3 (-9), Battle Town III 8-3 (-30).

Division 5: Westfield III 8-22 (+46), Hampden Park 6-16 (+35), Herstmonceux II 7-13 (+11), Crowhurst II 4-10 (+23), Welcroft Park Rangers II 7-9 (-4), Burwash 8-7 (-12), Hastings Comets II 9-7 (-31), D&S Hastings Youth 9-0 (-68). Sedlescombe Rangers IV withdrawn.

Saturday November 20 fixtures - Premier Division (2pm): Battle Town v Punnetts Town, Northiam 75 v Hawkhurst United, St Leonards Social v Crowhurst, Wadhurst United v Bexhill Town.

Division 1 (2pm): Bexhill AAC v Rye Town, Peche Hill Select v The JC Tackleway, Sedlescombe Rangers II v Sidley United II.

Division 2 (2pm): Bexhill Rovers v Hooe, Herstmonceux v Westfield II, Sandhurst v Victoria Baptists.

Division 3 (2pm): Ninfield v Mountfield United, The JC Tackleway II v AFC Hollington, Welcroft Park Rangers v Icklesham Casuals.

Division 4 (2pm unless stated): Hastings Comets v South Coast Athletico II, Orington v Battle Town III (4pm), Sedlescombe Rangers development v Ticehurst.

Division 5 (2pm): Crowhurst II v D&S Hastings Youth, Westfield III v Burwash.

ESFL Graham Ormston Premier Travel Chauffeurs Challenge Cup, 2nd round (1.30pm): SC Pass+Move Arrows v Robertsbridge United.

Hastings & District FA Junior Cup, 1st round (1.30pm): Little Common II v Catsfield.

Eastbourne FA Vice Presidents Cup (1.30pm): Hampden Park v South Coast Athletico.