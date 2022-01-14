St Leonards starlet gets England U18 schoolboys' call

Freddie Legg is to join up with the England U18 schoolboys' squad

The winger, who is from St Leonards-on-Sea, goes to East Sussex College and is with Hastings United, will be involved in the 18-strong for the 2021-22.

The English Schools FA held a rigorous trials process that involved two regional rounds followed by a final trial at Lilleshall National Sports Centre towards the end of December before confirming the squad.

The squad will start their international campaign with a kit collection event on Saturday 29 January where they will be presented with their England shirt designed by new provider Pro: Direct and sponsored by ESFA Principal Partners, Utilita.

They will then play their first friendly fixture against the RAF, where the boys will get a chance to play together for the first time.

A preparatory training camp in February will give the boys a chance to work with the ESFA coaching team and prepare for their competitive fixtures in the SAFIB Centenary Shield through March and April.

The England squad’s Centenary Shield campaign will commence with a trip to Northern Ireland on March 25. After that, the squad will host Scotland at Spennymoor Town and the Republic of Ireland at Eastleigh. They will round off their Centenary Shield campaign with a trip to Llansawel to face the Welsh.

The Centenary Shield matches will be broadcast live on BBC iplayer, the BBC Sport app and red button.

Mark Hignett, ESFA Chairman said “We are delighted to be able to name this year’s England U18 Schoolboys’ Squad. It’s a fantastic achievement for these players to have made it through what is a tough trials process, to be able to go on and represent their School, District, County and their Country for this year’s International Season.

“On behalf of the English Schools’ FA, I would like to congratulate each and every selected boy on their achievement and also pass on my thanks to their parents for the commitment and support they have also shown.”