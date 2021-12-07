Storm Barra hits Sussex sport programme
Storm Barra is starting to hit Tuesday evening's sporting fixtures across Sussex.
Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 2:53 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 3:09 pm
Chichester City's Sussex Senior Cup clash at home to Brighton U23s was one of the first fixtures to be called off.
Chi tweeted: After a pitch inspection and more bad weather forecast, tonight’s match against @OfficialBHAFC has been postponed. Tickets purchased by supporters will be valid for the rearranged fixture. Those wanting a refund should contact [email protected]"
Other games were subject to afternoon pitch inspections - including Bognor v Corinthian-Casuals, Godalming v Pagham and Alfold v Littlehampton Town.
We will have news of any other postponements on this page as we get it.