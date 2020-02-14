Storm Dennis brings sporting postponements across Sussex

It's not even here yet - and Storm Dennis is already wreaking havoc with the sporting fixture list in Sussex.

A number of clubs are calling games off - either because of pitches that are already waterlogged or the threat of the heavy rain and high winds likely to hit the south of England on Saturday with the storm.

Eastbourne Borough were among clubs to act early, calling off Saturday's home game with Wealdstone.

A statement from The Sports said: "This Saturday's scheduled home game with Wealdstone is OFF. Following discussions with the National League, opponents Wealdstone FC, and referee Rob Whitton, EBFC must announce the postponement of tomorrow's game.

"The decision is of course regretted, but we are sure you will understand that it is unavoidable in the interests of safety. Apologies to all, and we look forward to welcoming the Stones at a later (and less tempestuous) date."

In the Isthmian premier division Bognor v Bishop's Stortford was still on as of Friday teatime but the Rocks tweeted: "Storm Dennis set to hit Sussex this weekend – we have an early pitch inspection planned at Nyewood Lane and will bring you news as soon as possible if tomorrow's @IsthmianLeague game against @BSFCTheBlues is a casualty of the rain."

Nyewood Lane suffered storm damage in last weekend's high winds - the awning covering terracing at the clubhouse end was badly damaged - but this has now been made safe.

Worthing FC were hoping their first v second clash against Folkestone could survive the storm - and it should do given that the Rebels play on an artificial pitch.

Lewes are due to travel to Enfield and said: "We have a pitch inspection confirmed for 9:30 tomorrow at Enfield. You will know a heartbeat after we do."

Horsham are due to visit Leatherhead, another clash that was still on as of Friday afternoon.

There's a high-profile weather casualty in the Isthmian south east with play-off chasing Chichester City having to call off their home game with leaders Hastings.

A City tweet said: "Following an early pitch inspection and taking into consideration the forecast weather our @IsthmianLeague fixture with @hastingsufc tomorrow has been postponed."

East Grinstead v Cray Valley PM was also called off on Friday.

Ashford Utd v Haywards Heath was still on as of 5pm Friday, while Burgess Hill are due to host Three Bridges and the Hillians tweeted: "There will be a pitch inspection at 11am tomorrow (Sat) morning ahead of our @IsthmianLeague fixture against @ThreeBridgesFC. We will inform you of the outcome as soon as we are aware."

Whitehawk tweeted regarding their visit to Ramsgate: "Tomorrow, the Hawks travel to @RamsgateFC in the @IsthmianLeague South East - 3pm kick-off at the Southwood Stadium. Note - At this stage we have not been informed of any plans for a pitch inspection or to call the game off."

The Southern Combination League was also set to be affected although one club took action to avoid a waterlogged pitch.

Alfold tweeted to say they had switched Saturday's game against Eastbourne Utd to the Camping World Stadium, Horsham, and its 4G pitch. It’s a 2pm KO.

Rugby is not unaffected by the imminent storm.

Chichester RFC are due to go to Cobham but have called off other teams' games at home at Oaklands Park. The Blues tweeted: "Storm Dennis is due on Saturday and torrential rain is expected. CDC have inspected the pitches this morning and all bookings for the weekend have been cancelled. The 2nd XV match against Portsmouth and the 3rd XV match against Worthing have been postponed. The pavilion will shut."

Bognor have called off their home action, which included a first XV league game. They said: "Unfortunately due to Storm’s Dennis and Ciara not wanting to celebrate Valentines there will be NO RUGBY at @BognorRFC this weekend Bar is open Saturday from 2pm ......... every cloud !!"

We will attempt to update this story with the latest information about matches on Saturday morning but cannot promise it is an exhaustive list - do check with your club if you want the latest from them. Any Sussex sport clubs wanting to be added to this round-up are welcome to tweet @stevebone1 with their match on/off updates.