Sussex star departs Hastings

Sussex star Harry Finch has departed Hastings Priory Cricket Club.

The accomplished batsman has switched club sides from Priory to Mayfield ahead of the 2019 1st Central Sussex Cricket League season.

Finch has spent many years with Priory at youth and adult level, and even turned out twice for the Horntye Park-based club in 2018 despite enjoying something of a breakthrough season with Sussex.

See also: * Hastings ace hits hundred for Sussex

* Hastings United pair set to train with Premier League giants

* Son of ex-Hastings United player on the bench for Tottenham Hotspur

* Hastings United held to frustrating home draw



The Hastings-born right-hander scored his maiden County Championship and list A centuries for Sussex last summer, as well as signing a new multi-year contract.

With Priory relegated last summer into Division Two for this term, he has joined a Mayfield side which has moved in the opposite direction.

Finch will link up with his father Jason, a former league-winning Priory captain, and brother Edward at a Mayfield club which has enjoyed a rapid rise over the last few years.

The 24-year-old former England under-19 international played for Sussex in their opening Championship game of the new season at home to Leicestershire, but wasn’t involved in this weekend’s win away to Durham.

Priory will begin their 2019 league campaign with a trip to Goring By Sea on Saturday May 4.