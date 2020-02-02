Ten man Hollington United lose out to Lindfield

Hollington United had a men sent off as they lost 2-1 to Lindfield.

Lindfield started the game the better side and were rewarded with a goal inside ten minutes when the goalkeeper failed to clear a bobbly backpass and Lindfield’s composed number nine tucked the ball into the bottom corner.

The goal shook Hollington into life, they had plenty of chances but couldn’t put them away. Hollington went 1-0 down at half time.

Hollington went down to 10 men early in the second half when the ref deemed a Ricky Martin tackle ‘dangerous’ but that didn’t affect their play in any way. They continued to play confidently but couldn’t put the ball in the net. In the 72nd minute Lindfield doubles their advantage when the substitute sliced a volley into the top corner. Hollington snatched a goal back in the 84th minute when Sean Ray played the ball across the box and 16 year Baxter Orchard making his debut adjusted well and put the ball past the keeper and into the top corner.

Despite the conditions Hollington showed their class and deserved to get a lot more from an unlucky game. The match also see another 16 year old Freddie Warren make his debut today who also impressed. (That’s now seven 16 year olds the lions have played this season)

MOTM: Sponsored by 1066 Logos Dan Andrews

Manager Scott Price said: "Although the result was disappointing and I felt we certainly deserved at least a point even with 10 players, I cannot question the players application to the game in extremely trying conditions.

"Today see another couple of 16 year olds make their debuts in Baxter Orchard and Freddie Warren.

"Considering it was both their first games in adult football and a very difficult pitch I thought the boys done very well indeed.

"Missed chances in important parts of the game probably cost us 3 points today but I’m more than happy with the performance and work ethic they are showing now.

"We are still missing eight or nine players who are either injured or have other commitments who will no doubt improve the squad but again it shows the depth in squad we have. With Baxter and Freddie making their debuts that’s now seven 16 year olds have big made their debuts this season."