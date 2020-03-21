The latest season ticket news from Brighton and Hove Albion

Albion members who are on the season-ticket waiting list will have their opportunity to become a season ticket holder from this Monday.

Based on their position on the waiting list, members will be invited to take their seat in daily sales windows starting next week.

Renewals from existing season ticket holders were very high and there are a limited number of season tickets available.

Mon 23 March – on sale up to waiting list position 1,000

Tue 24 March – on sale up to waiting list position 2,000

Wed 25 March – on sale up to waiting list position 2,500

Thur 26 March – on sale up to waiting list position 3,000

Fri 27 March – on sale up to waiting list position 3,500

Mon 30 March – on sale up to waiting list position 4,000

Wed 1 April – deadline for supporters in the first 4,000 positions on the waiting list

Mon 6 April – on sale to waiting list position 4,000+ - details will be provided nearer the time

Further information on how this process will work can be found here: https://tickets.brightonandhovealbion.com/screenloader.aspx?type=include&page=custom/documents/html/seasonticketwaitinglist.html