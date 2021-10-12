They've plenty to Crow about at top of East Sussex League

The ESFL tables are taking shape

Jan Bailey plundered a hat-trick, Sean Lennard bagged a brace, and there was one apiece for Terry Robinson and Wes Tate as the Crows won 7-3 at home to Robertsbridge United. Guy Ballard, Philip Green and James Hopkinson replied.

Elsewhere on Saturday, second-placed Bexhill Town made it 11 points from a possible 15 with a 5-0 victory at home to sixth-placed Northiam 75. Lewis Wade (2), Olwethu Peterson, Liam Richards and Dominic Sinden got the goals.

St Leonards Social continued their good start to the campaign with a 3-0 success at home to Punnetts Town. Strikes by Liam Baker, Adam Reilly and Antony Atkin gave third-placed Social 10 points from four games and inflicted a first league loss on Punnetts.

Battle Town moved above Punnetts into the top four courtesy of a 5-1 triumph away to Wadhurst United. Callum Thomson, Tom Cann, Dean Boyd and Toby Shaw were among the scorers for Battle, while James Campion provided Wadhurst's lone response.

Hawkhurst United celebrated their first win - and moved up two places to seventh - after a Toby Lansdowne hat-trick secured a 3-2 victory at home to Rock-a-Nore.

Bexhill AAC retained their slender one-point advantage at the top of Division One by virtue of a 7-0 win away to Sedlescombe Rangers II.

But second-placed Sidley United II and third-placed Rye Town are both just a point behind with two games in hand, having won their opening four league matches.

Sidley ended fifth-placed South Coast Athletico's unbeaten start with a 3-0 victory at Hooe Recreation Ground. Alex Williams (2) and Graham Stovell were the scorers.

Rye also have 12 points out of 12 after strikes by Jules Phillips (2) and Milton Miltiadou clinched a 3-1 success away to Battle Town II, who had the consolation of moving off the foot of the standings. Their scorer was Adam Thomsett.

Northiam 75 II missed the chance to go top of Division Two after their run of four successive league wins was ended by a 2-1 loss away to Little Common II.

Ben Gardner and Connor Morton netted for third-placed Common, who are now just three points adrift of the top two. Kelvin Lowes was on target for a side Northiam which continues to trail leaders Westfield II on goal difference.

Victoria Baptists climbed to fourth courtesy of a 2-1 win at home to Hooe. Jacob Impey's brace did the damage for Victoria, despite Jack Penn registering for Hooe.

Herstmonceux prevailed 7-6 in an extraordinary 13-goal thriller away to Sandhurst - and moved up three places to sixth as a result.

A Reece Davey hat-trick, two from Connor Middleton, and one each by Charlie Chambers and Callan Johnson gave Herstmonceux the edge, despite James Found (2), Alfie Beadle, Will Hagerty, Owen Moemken and Nathan Moseley netting for Sandhurst.

Ninfield opened up a three-point lead in Division Three after coming from 2-0 down to win 4-2 away to fellow high-flyers AFC Hollington.

Jason Taylor's brace, and one apiece from Andy Hales and Gary Bryant masterminded the Ninfield turnaround, and inflicted a first league loss on Hollington.

Welcroft Park Rangers rose to second on the back of a 9-0 victory away to Bexhill AAC II. Bill Coles (3), Jamie Bundy (2), Colin Delgado, Kirk Ferguson, Cameron Offord and Marley Smith netted for Welcroft Park, who have a game in hand on Ninfield and a significantly better goal difference.

The JC Tackleway II dropped to third - two points behind Welcroft Park - after being held to a 1-1 draw away to Mountfield United. An Adrian Princes goal for Tackleway was matched by Joel Mahoney's strike for sixth-placed Mountfield.

The division has been reduced to seven teams following the withdrawal of Peche Hill Select II.

Third-placed Ticehurst passed up the opportunity to close in on Division Four's top two as they lost 2-0 away to Parkfield. Oliver Truman's double moved Parkfield up to fourth.

Battle Town III picked up their first points at the fifth attempt with a 3-1 victory away to Sedlescombe Rangers development.

The goals of Rhys Smith, Giorgio Wingrove and Josh Bennett lifted Battle off the bottom, while Kristian Kayne struck for fifth-placed Sedlescombe.

Westfield III moved six points clear at the summit of Division Five courtesy of a 2-0 win away to Herstmonceux II, who were second at kick-off. Reece Johnson's brace took Westfield's points tally to 13 from a possible 15.

Hampden Park, who are six points behind Westfield with two games in hand, moved above Herstmonceux to second on the back of a 4-1 victory away to Burwash. Rhys Kuhler claimed the Burwash consolation.

Welcroft Park Rangers II are fourth following a 5-2 success at home to Hastings Comets II in a match where both teams had a player sent-off.

Alan Pope (2), Mark Hedges, Jordon Cull and Harvey Hawes were on the scoresheet for Welcroft Park, while Dylan Avery grabbed both of the Comets' goals.

There were also six Sussex Bluefin Junior Challenge Cup first-round ties involving East Sussex League clubs and three teams made it through to round two.

Division Five outfit Crowhurst II won 7-0 away to Peche Hill Select, from Division One, thanks to a James McGrath hat-trick, and one goal each from Ronnie Curtin, Adam How, Anton Neil and Harley Millward.

Bexhill Rovers, of Division Two, were 4-1 victors away to Cuckfield Town via the finishing of Marcus Powell-Cullingford (2), Nathan Blackham and Neal Blackham.

The JC Tackleway enjoyed a 3-0 success at home to Beaumont Park. Toby Payne (2) and Kale Hakos scored for the 2019 runners-up.

But Sovereign Saints II lost 2-0 at home to Crawley United, Icklesham Casuals suffered a 4-0 defeat away to Uckfield United and Westfield II slumped 10-0 at Ifield Sports.

In round two next month, Rovers will host Boys Brigade Old Boys, Crowhurst will entertain Welcroft Park Rangers in an all-East Sussex League affair and Tackleway will travel to Hangleton.

A full programme of league action is scheduled for this coming Saturday, including a clash of the top two in the Premier Division as Crowhurst host Bexhill Town.

Standings (played-points) - Premier Division: Crowhurst 4-12 (+9 goal difference), Bexhill Town 5-11 (+11), St Leonards Social 4-10 (+11), Battle Town 5-10 (+9), Punnetts Town 4-7 (+3), Northiam 75 4-6 (-2), Hawkhurst United 5-4 (-6), Rock-a-Nore 5-3 (-3), Wadhurst United 5-3 (-9), Robertsbridge United 5-0 (-23).

Division 1: Bexhill AAC 6-13 (+20), Sidley United II 4-12 (+12), Rye Town 4-12 (+4), SC Pass+Move Arrows 4-9 (+9), South Coast Athletico 4-7 (+2), The JC Tackleway 4-3 (-2), Peche Hill Select 4-3 (-3), Battle Town II 5-0 (-20), Sedlescombe Rangers II 5-0 (-22).

Division 2: Westfield II 5-12 (+10), Northiam 75 II 5-12 (+8), Little Common II 5-9 (+8), Victoria Baptists 5-7 (-2), Sandhurst 4-6 (+2), Herstmonceux 5-6 (-8), Catsfield 5-4 (-9), Bexhill Rovers 4-3 (-3), Hooe 4-3 (-6).

Division 3: Ninfield 5-12 (+4), Welcroft Park Rangers 4-9 (+18), The JC Tackleway II 4-7 (0), AFC Hollington 3-6 (+13), Icklesham Casuals 4-6 (-7), Mountfield United 5-4 (-6), Bexhill AAC II 5-0 (-22). Peche Hill Select II withdrawn.

Division 4: Sovereign Saints II 5-15 (+22), Hastings Comets 5-13 (+14), Ticehurst 5-9 (+4), Parkfield 5-6 (-1), Sedlescombe Rangers development 5-6 (-4), South Coast Athletico II 5-3 (-5), Battle Town III 5-3 (-25), Orington 3-1 (-5).

Division 5: Westfield III 5-13 (+18), Hampden Park 3-7 (+17), Herstmonceux II 4-7 (+7), Welcroft Park Rangers II 3-6 (+3), Crowhurst II 2-4 (+4), Hastings Comets II 5-4 (-7), Burwash 5-4 (-8), D&S Hastings Youth 5-0 (-34). Sedlescombe Rangers IV withdrawn.

Saturday's fixtures (kick-off 3pm unless stated) - Premier Division: Battle Town v Northiam 75, Crowhurst v Bexhill Town, Robertsbridge United v Hawkhurst United, Rock-a-Nore v Punnetts Town, St Leonards Social v Wadhurst United (4pm).

Division 1: Peche Hill Select v Battle Town II (1.30pm), South Coast Athletico v SC Pass+Move Arrows (1.30pm), Rye Town v Sedlescombe Rangers II, The JC Tackleway v Sidley United II.

Division 2: Bexhill Rovers v Little Common II, Herstmonceux v Catsfield, Hooe v Sandhurst, Northiam 75 v Victoria Baptists.

Division 3: Bexhill AAC II v AFC Hollington, Icklesham Casuals v Ninfield, Welcroft Park Rangers v The JC Tackleway II.

Division 4: Battle Town III v Orington, Parkfield v Hastings Comets (4pm), South Coast Athletico II v Sovereign Saints II (4pm), Ticehurst v Sedlescombe Rangers development.