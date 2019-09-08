'This has to be the worst performance in the three years I have been manager' - Hollington United suffer biggest defeat under Price

Hollington United suffered their biggest defeat under manager Scott Price when they went down 5-1 at last season's champions Cuckfield Rangers.

With Samuel Scott, Dom Clarke, Andy Corrigan, Kian Moynes and Sam Cooper missing which added to an ever growing injury list including Alan Foster, Danny Andrews and Finnley Paige.

But with still a very good 11 on the pitch the Lions just could not get going and gifted Cuckfield three goals in the first 15 minutes.

Allan Mginigal did manage to pull one back on half time and straight after the restart James Hull looked to be at least four yards on side but the linesman flagged for offside.

A goal there could have changed the game.

The game effectively went once the Lions again decided to hand gift another two goals and the game finished Cuckfield 5, Hollington 1.

MOM was Leon Greig.

Manager Scott Price said: "This has to be the worst performance in the three years I have been manager.

"I have always defended the players publicly and they will get the plaudits from me when they play well. But today they’ve let themselves down.

"I can accept losing, I can accept being played off the park, but I won’t accept being out worked, and we were out worked everywhere today. Yes the players we have missing doesn’t help but that makes it even harder to accept as the players had the chance to make decisions hard for me next week.

"If I had a video of the five goals we conceded, you’d be disappointed conceding them in an under six game. This is taking nothing away from Cuckfield who were superb on the day.

"It can only be described as shambolic, the performance wouldn’t of looked out place in a Carry On Film."

Next week doesn’t get any easier for Hollington with a home game against Charlwood. Price is expecting all the players on the injury list to be back except Danny Andrews.