Thursday’s Premier League whispers: Brighton target Liverpool’s £20m attacker and Higuain to West Ham

Brighton, Aston Villa, Bournemouth and Wolves all like the look of Harry Wilson, the Liverpool winger who impressed while on loan for Derby with Frank Lampard last season.

Wilson, 22, scored 18 goals in all competitions and Liverpool value their wide man at around £20m. Many Reds fans would like to see him given a chance at Anfield and another season-long loan deal at a Premier League club could be a possible outcome.

Manchester United will have dig a bit deeper if they are to capture Sergej Milinkovic-Savic this summer. United have reportedly bid £72m for the Serbian midfielder but it fell way short of Lazio’s £90m valuation of the 24-year-old.

Arsenal meanwhile are said to have offered Calum Chambers, Mohamed Elneny and Carl Jenkinson plus £40m as they continue their summer pursuit of Wilfried Zaha from Crystal Palace. Palace would prefer a straight £70m for their Ivorian.

West Ham seem to have missed out on Maxi Gomez and are considering a loan deal for Gonzalo Higuaín from Juventus for the coming season.

Another ex-Chelsea striker could be set to return to the Premier League as Marco Silva is keen to sign 30-year-old Diego Costa from Atletico Madrid. Silva is also looking at Juventus’ Moise Kean, 19, and Lille’s Nicolas Pépé, 24.