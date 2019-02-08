Title-chasing Hollington United eager to get back in action

Hollington United Football Club’s first team will hope to resume its title bid on home soil tomorrow (Saturday).

Weather permitting, the Lions will entertain AFC Uckfield Town II in the Mid Sussex League Premier Division. Kick-off at Gibbons Field is 2pm.

The teams met at the same venue a fortnight ago when a much-changed Hollington side won 3-1 in a Senior Charity Cup quarter-final.

Second-placed Hollington are three points behind leaders Cuckfield Rangers and one ahead of third-placed Balcombe.

Hollington’s scheduled game away to Peacehaven & Telscombe II last weekend was postponed, which manager Scott Price said did them a favour in a way as the Lions had 10 players missing.

Elliott Stokes, Sam White, Danny Andrews, Ross Southwood, Dan Kearley, Kian Moynes, Frazer Fitchett, Jan Bailey, Finnley Page and Glenn Woodhurst were all out, although Hollington still would have fielded a decent squad.

Football took a back seat for Hollington last weekend, however, as Sean Hankinson broke his tibia and fibula in a freak accident while playing for the club’s second team against Sedlescombe Rangers.

Everyone at Hollington wishes Hankinson well and hopes for a speedy recovery. Hollington also thank everyone at Sedlescombe Rangers who helped him.